Covid 19 Delta outbreak: No new cases in Lakes region, 12 in Bay of Plenty

November 24 2021 The managed isolation system at NZ's border is being dismantled for fully vaccinated Kiwis and travellers will be able to bypass it from early next year. It comes as officials announced there are 215 Covid-19 cases today.

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the Lakes District Health Board region today, however 12 have been recorded in the Bay of Plenty region, including one in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

One person remains in Rotorua Hospital.

Six of the Bay of Plenty cases are known close contacts and were already in isolation.

Interviews with three of the cases are underway to determine the source of their infection, which includes the case in Eastern Bay of Plenty.



In response to the detection of the case in Eastern Bay of Plenty, additional testing is being stood up today at the Waimana Club Rooms from 1pm today until late.

Testing will also be available from the Whakatāne War memorial tomorrow from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health said the spread of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty was another reminder to get tested if you were feeling unwell and get your first dose of the vaccine if you hadn't already.

Where you can get vaccinated on Wednesday November 24:

Rotorua

• 7am to 8am Ranolf Medical Centre, appointment only

• 7.30am to 4.30pm Covid-19 Immunisation Hub, next to Noel Leeming (free coffee in the first hour)

• 9am to 4.45pm Owhata Medical Centre Pharmacy, book in

• 9.15am to 5.15pm Unichem Central Pharmacy, drop-in or book

• 9.30am to 5pm Unichem The Mall Pharmacy, drop-in or book an appointment

• 9.45am to 2pm Owhata Pharmacy, 553 Te Ngae Rd, drop-in or call (07) 345 9438 to book

• 12pm to 4pm McDonald's Te Ngae, drop in

• 3pm to 8pm Te Arawa drive-through, 33 Clayton Rd, free hāngī

• 5pm to 7pm Owhata Medical Centre, book or drop in, open to non-patients

Taupō and Tūrangi

• 8am to 5pm: Taupō Health Centre, 113 Te Heu Heu St, drop-in, open to all

• 8am to 6pm: Taupō Medical Centre, 117 Te Heu Heu St, drop-in, open to all

• 8.30am to 4.30pm Covid-19 Immunisation Hub, 6/29 Totara St (last appointment 3.50pm)

• 11am to 1pm, Cafe Lacus, Lake Terrace, free coffee

• 6pm to 7.30pm Unichem MainStreet Pharmacy, Tongariro St, bookings essential

• 10am to 4.30pm Pihanga Health, book or walk in

Rotorua and Taupō testing centres

Rotorua Covid-19 Community Testing Centre

To allow an increase in testing capacity, testing is now available 8.30am to 3pm daily at The Copthorne Hotel.

Entry is from Ward Ave (off Fenton St) and exit is on to Maida Vale St.

Kahukura Clubrooms testing station in Rotorua has now closed.

Taupō Covid-19 Community Testing Centre

79 Miro Street, Taupō

Open today from 8.30am until 3pm

Covid-19 symptoms

• A new or worsening cough.

• A fever of at least 38C.

• Shortness of breath.

• Sore throat.

• Sneezing and runny nose.

• Temporary loss of smell.

Locations of interest

The Ministry of Health has also released a number of new locations of interest in Rotorua, Tokoroa and Tūrangi.

Tuesday 6pm update

Paengaroa Country Store Te Puke 5 Old Coach Road, RD 9, Te Puke.Wednesday November 17. 7:15 am - 9am, Thursday November 18. 7:15 am - 9am. Friday November 19. 7:15 am - 9am. Saturday November 20. 7:15 am - 9am.

4pm update:

Paengaroa Bakery & Lunch Bar Te Puke. 7 Old Coach Road, RD 9, Te Puke. Wednesday November 17. 7:15 am - 9am, Thursday November 18. 7am - 9am. Friday November 19. 7am - 9am. Saturday November 20. 7am - 9am

Monday 2pm update

BP Connect, Tokoroa 32-34 Main Rd, State Highway 1, Tokoroa. Thursday 18 November. 10.52 am-1.24pm.

Anyone who visited this location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

12pm update

Kmart Rotorua: 1490 Amohau St, Rotorua, Rotorua 3010. Wednesday, November 17 between 1.15pm and 3.45pm.

Coupland's Bakeries, Rotorua: 110 Lake Rod, Koutu, Rotorua 3010. Wednesday, November 17 between 12.25pm and 1.50pm.

The Bakehouse Cafe, Tokoroa: 227 Leith Place, Tokoroa, Tokoroa 3420. Thursday, November 18 between 11.05am and 12.30pm.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

10am update

Pak'nSave Rotorua: 1042 Amohau St, Rotorua, Rotorua 3010. Monday, November 15 between 4.30pm and 7.15pm.

Anyone who visited this location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

8am update

St Pierre's Sushi Rotorua: 1490 Amohau St, Rotorua, Rotorua 3010. Monday, November 15 between 3.20pm and 4.50pm.

Anyone who visited this location must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after being exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Bakehouse Cafe and Roast, Tūrangi: 40 Tūrangi Town Centre, Turangi, 3334. Tuesday, November 16 between 1.15pm and 2.30pm.

Anyone who visited this location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

