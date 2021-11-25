There were 178 new cases of Covid-19 across New Zealand today and another virus-related death. Video / NZ Herald

There are 173 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today including three in the Bay of Plenty region.

Two are in the Bay of Plenty DHB and one is in Lakes DHB areas.

One of the two cases in Bay of Plenty is in the Tauranga area, is in isolation and had tested positive after being a close contact of a positive case.

The second person, who normally lives in Waikato, tested positive in Tauranga and is being included in the area's Covid numbers. The person is being transferred to their home in Waikato.

The Ministry of Health earlier announced seven new locations of interest in Tauranga and four in Rotorua.

The locations of interest in and near Tauranga are:

• Pied Piper Ice Cream Truck at Memorial Park, Tauranga, on November 20 from 2.40pm to 3.40pm.

• Tauranga Hospital Emergency Department on November 20 from 8.42am to 11.59pm and on November 21 between midnight and 1.10am.

• Unichem Cherrywood Pharmacy Otumoetai on Monday November 22 from 4pm to 5.45pm.

Those who visited the hospital emergency department in those windows are being asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately, then again five days after the exposure. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

The new locations of interest in Rotorua are:

• Mobil Te Ngae on November 19 between 6.32am and 8.02am.

• KFC Amohau St on Friday, November 19, from 8.22pm to 9.37pm.

• Goldstar Bakery on Old Taupo Rd on Monday, November 22, from 6.21am to 7.46am.

• Westpac ATM New World Westend Rotorua on Monday, November 22, between 7.24am and 8.39am.

There is also a new time announced for Pak'nSave Rotorua on Wednesday, November 24, from 4.45pm to 9pm.

People who have been at those locations should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

The announcement today followed the release of locations of interest in the Eastern Bay of Plenty after the announcement of the area's first case this week.

The Eastern Bay locations of interest are:

• Gull Landing Whakatāne on November 24 from 5.20am to 6.35am.

• Bakehouse Tāneatua on the same day from 5.45am to 7am.

• Whakatane Hospital Emergency Department on Sunday, November 21, from 2pm to 7.15pm

• Whakatane Acute Care Unit on Sunday, November 21, from 5pm to 11.59pm and Monday November 22 from 12am to 2pm.

The first case in the Eastern Bay of Plenty was announced on Wednesday.

The case is in Waimana Valley, 26km southeast of Whakatāne.

It has been reported that Te Urewera population has reached just over 40 per cent for receiving at least one vaccination dose.

The Waimana and Taneatua medical centres will run door-to-door testing in Matahi Valley, south of Waimana, while other testing clinics will be held at the Waimana Domain and Taupō Marae.

Yesterday there were nine new Covid-19 cases in the Bay of Plenty DHB area, all of which were in Tauranga. There was one case in the Lakes DHB area in Rotorua.

There are now 25 cases in the Lakes and 39 in the Bay of Plenty.