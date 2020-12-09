Covid 19 coronavirus: St Faith's Anglican Church reopens to the public

St Faith's Church at Ohinemutu. Photo / File

St Faith's Church has reopened its doors opened to the public after the Covid 19 pandemic forced it to close to visitors.

The doors opened on Monday and will be restricted to two hours per day.

Volunteer organiser Ann Somerville said the church will be open from 10am until 12noon Monday to Saturday.

"People have been able to ask for admission and we've been happy to oblige, but this takes us back some of the way to the open hours pre-March 2020", she said.

Alongside this six-day service, people are invited to arrange for group visits.

"Organisations are welcome to visit for a guided tour."

Management is also inviting national tour groups to include the church in their itineraries.

Check out historic St Faith's Anglican Church, Ohinemutu on the website: www.staithsrotorua.co.nz