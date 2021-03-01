Covid 19 coronavirus: Rotorua and Taupō testing centres open every day

A consistent flow of vehicles lined up at the Rotorua testing station at Kahukura Rugby Club today. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Covid-19 testing centres in Rotorua and Taupō are open every day this week.

Lakes District Health Board said their testing stations at Kahukura Rugby Club on Pukuatua St and at 79 Miro St in Taupō would be open every day from 9am to 3pm for anyone wanting a test.

Auckland moved to alert level 3 lockdown, and the rest of the country to level 2 for seven days on Sunday morning, after a new Covid-19 case was detected in the community.

On Monday there were 150 tests at the Rotorua centre and 54 at the Taupo centre.

If you develop Covid-19 symptoms, wherever you are, contact Healthline 0800 358 5453 or your doctor immediately and have a test.

If you're offered a test for Covid-19, please take it. The test is free of charge.