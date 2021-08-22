Covid 19 coronavirus: Massive jump in testing numbers in Lakes area since level 4 imposed

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald.

Nearly 2000 more tests were taken in the Lakes District Health Board area last week compared to the previous seven days.

The country went to alert level 4 lockdown last Tuesday night after a case of Covid-19 was found in the community.

As of this morning, there were 72 confirmed cases of the current outbreak in the community, all in Auckland and Wellington.

Lakes DHB community testing stations took 2092 tests last week, compared to just 112 the week before.

These are the numbers since Level 4 started:

Wednesday: Rotorua 174, Taupō 142

Thursday: Rotorua 325, Taupō 178

Friday: Rotorua 283, Taupō 202

Saturday: Rotorua 190, Taupō 216, Turangi 32

Sunday: Rotorua 182, Taupō 98, Turangi 27

Testing centres are open today from 9am to 3pm at Kahukura Rugby Sports Club on Pukuatua St in Rotorua and 79 Miro St in Taupō.

How to book your vaccine

Anyone who is aged 40 and over or is an essential worker can now book their vaccine at www.bookmyvaccine.nz

For more information on booking, including rescheduling, go here: https://covid19.govt.nz/.../book-your-covid-19-vaccination/

Children ages 12-15

Vaccination is also available for young people aged 12-15 if they are booked in to get their vaccine at the same time as their parents in the 40+ age group.

Please ring ahead to ensure the clinic has capacity.

You are required to wear a face mask when you attend your vaccination and the vaccinators will be wearing masks also.