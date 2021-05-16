Covid-19 coronavirus: Lakes District Health board hits 10,000 vaccination mark

More than 10,000 vaccinations had been administered by Lakes DHB staff. Photo / Getty Images

More than 10,000 people in the Lakes District Health board area have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As of about 1pm on Friday, 10,011 vaccinations had been administered by Lakes DHB staff. Just over two-thirds were first doses, with the remaining second doses.

The Rotorua Covid-19 immunisation hub opened in Rotorua in March in the Central Mall next to Noel Leeming, and the Taupō hub will open at Unit 6, 29 Totara St at the end of this month.

Prior to the hub opening, Lakes DHB started vaccinating border workers and staff working in managed isolation facilities in the last weekend of February.

The Rotorua hub opened with three nurses, and now the DHB has several dozen nurses who are trained vaccinators.

The vaccination programme also includes some outreach sites, with more planned as the DHB works towards the rollout for the general population, or Group 4.

On top of these static sites, nurses started outreach on May 7 with 42 patients at two sites. This was a test run to see how the process would run.

Lakes DHB is now taking bookings from people in Group 3, which is people living in New Zealand who are considered to be at higher risk.

This group is:

· People who are over 65

· People who are 16 and over and who have a relevant underlying health condition (serious and chronic respiratory conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; chronic kidney/renal disease; diabetes; coronary heart conditions; stroke; hypertension (high blood pressure); cancer, excluding basal and squamous skin cancers if not invasive).

· Disabled people

· Pregnant people (any trimester)

· People living in custodial settings

Anyone who falls under this category can make an appointment by calling 0800 115 117 or email covid.imms@lakesdhb.govt.nz. Phone lines are staffed Monday to Saturday from 7.30am to 5pm.

While the Taupō centre opens on May 28, bookings will now be for June.

DHB call centre staff are extremely busy, responding to several hundred calls per hour, along with clearing messages off the booking email address covid.imms@lakesdhb.govt.nz

People who have called or emailed and left a message are asked to be patient, and staff will get back to them with an appointment time.

There is enough vaccine for everyone and no one will miss out.

Lakes DHB chief operating officer Alan Wilson said it was heartening to see the take-up of this free vaccine and to hear feedback from patients about their experience