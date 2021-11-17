Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: More cases in Lakes district, new wastewater detections in Tauranga

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

There are seven new Covid-19 community cases in the Lakes District Health Board region.

Elsewhere, the virus has been detected in wastewater samples collected in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui on November 15. This follows positive detections from samples collected on November 10 and 11.

One of the seven cases was reported after today's 9am cut-off time and will be included in tomorrow's case count.

Six of the cases are in Taupō and can be linked to the six known cases already in the area.

A case in Tūrangi is also linked to known cases in Taupō, the Ministry of Health said.

The total number of cases in the health board region is 14.

The Kahukura Covid testing centre on November 15. Photo / Andrew Warner

Covid-19 was found in wastewater samples collected in Taupō on November 13 and 15, and in Tūrangi on November 15.

Anyone in these areas who has symptoms, no matter how mild, was been implored by the ministry to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

A pop-up testing site has opened in Tūrangi today. It and the vaccination site will be open until 4pm daily at the Tūrangi Community Health Centre carpark.

Yesterday 831 first and second doses of the vaccine were administered across the Lakes District Health Board.

Where to get tested

• Rotorua Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, Kahukura Clubrooms, 1475 Pukuatua St, 9am to 3pm.

• Taupō Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, 79 Miro St 9am to 3pm.

• Taupō Event Centre, AC Baths Ave, 8.30am to 3pm.

• Pihanga Health, 28 Te Rangitautahanga Rd, Turangi, 11am to 1pm.

Te Arawa drive-through vaccination clinic opening hours:

Mon: Noon to 6pm

Tue/Wed/Thu: 3pm to 8pm

Fri/Sat: Closed

Sun: 10am to 4pm

33 Clayton Rd. No booking required.