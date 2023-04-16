Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Cost of living crisis: Opinion: Growing fruits and vegetables can help with food bills

Jo Raphael
By
3 mins to read
Growing your own food can be rewarding if you stick with it, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / File

Growing your own food can be rewarding if you stick with it, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / File

OPINION

I don’t have a particularly green thumb.

Any house plants I have owned have had to fend for themselves, watered only when I remember, with only their parched crackling leaves alerting me to their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post