Coromandel man Barry Ramsay found guilty of child sex abuse

Megan Wilson
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Barry Ramsay appeared in the Rotorua District Court in September for a judge-alone trial facing allegations of sexual offending against children. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Warning: This story contains details of sexual offending against children and may be upsetting.

A man who claimed he had child exploitation material for “research” has been found guilty of serious sexual offending against children.

Coromandel man Barry Ramsey was tried before Judge Joanne Wickliffe in the Rotorua District Court

