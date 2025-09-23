Barry Ramsay appears in the Rotorua District Court for a judge-alone trial facing allegations of sexual offending against children. Photo / Kelly Makiha
Warning: This story contains details of alleged sexual offending against children and may be upsetting.
A man accused of sexual offending against children “lunged” for his laptop and tried to “destroy” it when police arrived, his trial has heard.
Barry Ramsay, 67, of Coromandel, has pleaded not guilty to 24charges, 17 of which allege offending against two children aged under 10.
His judge-alone trial before Judge Joanne Wickliffe started in the Rotorua District Court on Monday.
Ramsay is accused of several sexual offences against the children, including the use of sex toys and oral sex. Some charges were representative, meaning it is alleged the offences happened more than once.
Ramsay is also accused of showing child exploitation material to both children.
It is Ramsay’s defence that several alleged incidents “did not happen” and in others there was “context”, such as the children “instigating” conversations with him.
Ramsay faces five charges of sexual violation by unlawful connection, eight of indecent act on a child, one of knowingly making an objectionable publication, two of knowingly exhibiting an objectionable publication to a person under 18, and six charges of knowingly possessing an objectionable publication.