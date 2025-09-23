Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Coromandel man Barry Ramsay on trial in Rotorua over child sex abuse allegations

Megan Wilson
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Barry Ramsay appears in the Rotorua District Court for a judge-alone trial facing allegations of sexual offending against children. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Barry Ramsay appears in the Rotorua District Court for a judge-alone trial facing allegations of sexual offending against children. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Warning: This story contains details of alleged sexual offending against children and may be upsetting.

A man accused of sexual offending against children “lunged” for his laptop and tried to “destroy” it when police arrived, his trial has heard.

Barry Ramsay, 67, of Coromandel, has pleaded not guilty to 24

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save