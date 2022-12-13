Turangi Police sergeant Te Reipa Morunga is taking up a new role as Community Relations Supervisor. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

The big, friendly face of Tūrangi Police sergeant Te Reipa Morunga is now a not-so-secret weapon in community policing.

Until this week, Morunga was the officer in charge of Tūrangi Police, but he’s following his heart and passion to lead the way in a newly created role of Community Relations Supervisor.

It is something of a blast from the past when it comes to policing, but Morunga will literally be pounding the pavement some days, meeting as many people as he can and preventing the “not so good things” from happening.

“This is something Tūrangi needs and I think every town probably deserves it. I’m just lucky to be in that position where I can lead that programme here in Tūrangi.”

Morunga is relentlessly positive about his town and is looking forward to doing what he is already naturally drawn to - building relationships.

The Tūrangi policing area is large - it covers from the summit of the Desert Rd to the northwestern end of Lake Taupō and up the eastern side of the lake to Hatepe.

He said the reason they are launching the new role now, instead of waiting for a permanent replacement for his former role of officer in charge, is because it’s the area’s busiest time for policing.

Another sergeant will be brought in to cover the officer in charge role Morunga has vacated.

“Already, since November, we have seen an increase in activity, especially around our youth and we need to do something about it - as a community we need to do something about it.”

He will be getting around as many community groups, schools, holidaymakers, marae and hapū as possible, with a focus on solving issues and building relationships before bad things happen.

“A lot of our job is about trust and confidence and one of the benefits I have going into this position ... as officer in charge, is that I have got a good rapport. A lot of people know me and I know a lot of people so that’s got to help in this job.”

He said there were many good people in the area who really care about the community.

“They are really proud of Tūrangi and so working with them we will be able to get as much as we can out of them for whatever kaupapa we may be on, whether it is youth, whether it is the town centre, ensuring people are safe, whether it is shopkeepers - ensuring they are being heard, working with them as well - to our schools.”

He said it was a role they hadn’t been able to fill for quite a few years because of staffing constraints.

What appealed to him about the role was the “little wins”.

“It’s about being able to make a difference, whether it’s helping someone to get their driver’s licence or whether it’s giving someone the skill set to deal with an issue they have or point them in the right direction, and that could be around alcohol or drugs but also about making Tūrangi a safe place for everybody.

“When I got the job here, I made a point of living in the town. You have got to live in the town, be part of the community, be part of clubs, part of the school, part of groups and that is where you can really learn how good this town is.

“They really care for each other. When something happens they get so much support around. The amount of awhi that comes out - unfortunately when something sad hits a family – it affects the whole town and the whole town rallies around that family.”

Although he will still respond to assist other officers when required, Morunga said he would be a lot more visible in Tūrangi and the other townships around the lake.

He will base himself out of the SafeTea HQ on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

He was instrumental in setting up SafeTea HQ early last year. It is a former shop in the Tūrangi CBD, set up as an informal place for people to come and get advice from a range of council and community representatives, and have a cup of tea.

“It came about because people wanted a police presence in town so myself and the community constable then – John Malpass - me and him were just going to hire a shop and just pay for it ourselves but then Safe Tūrangi got involved - Tangonui Kingi, he got on board - so under their banner we were able to get sponsorship, get grants and that’s how we got the grant for this place.”