The River of Life Church in Tūrangi hosts about 150 people each year for Christmas dinner at the Turangi Community Hall.

Many people are used to cooking for a big crowd on Christmas Day, but the River of Life Church in Tūrangi takes festive catering to the next level.

The venue, also known as the Senior Citizen’s Hall, will once again throw open its doors at 12.30pm on Christmas Day to welcome anyone and everyone who wants a Christmas lunch with all the trimmings.

“It’s quite a social event,” River of Life Church Pastor Steve Hollis said.

“Anyone is most welcome.”

For nearly 20 years, the community Christmas lunch has brought together people from all walks of life, including elderly Tūrangi residents, families struggling with the cost of the festive season, and even backpackers and tourists with no local family to go to.

With the increased cost of living, demand is expected to be as strong as ever this year.

However, Hollis says that the church cannot do it all alone, and they are seeking volunteers to help out on the day.

Support can come in the form of setting up and decorating the hall, cooking and serving the lunch or tidying up afterward.

Hollis says that help for any part of the day is welcomed, “whenever you’re free - we understand Christmas is a special day for everyone”.

Santa will be in attendance during the lunch, and the church is also seeking gifts for him to distribute, to be dropped off at Unichem Pharmacy in Tūrangi.

These can be for anyone, from newborns to the elderly. They request that gifts are wrapped, with a label indicating the gender and age of the person that they would be suitable for.

Potential helpers are asked to contact Pastor Steve Hollis on 021 074 6435.