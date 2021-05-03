Collingwood Funeral Home to take over Rotorua Trust building

Collingwood Funeral Home funeral director Todd Gower (left) and Rotorua Trust chairman Stewart Edward in front of Eruera St premises. Photo / Supplied

The iconic Rotorua Trust building on Eruera St is set for new owners, but its role will still be the same – serving the Rotorua community.

The building will transfer to its new owners, Collingwood Funeral Home, with the company taking possession on May 14.

The building was listed in January.

Rotorua Trust chairman Stewart Edward said the trust received multiple offers for the 265 sq m, refurbished 1930s villa.

"This building has been home to the trust and Rotorua community for 20 years crafting its legacy within the community through the trust's work – touching the lives and supporting the people of Rotorua in multiple ways.

"It's a legacy the trust wanted to continue, which was a key decision in accepting Collingwood Funeral Home's offer as we see them treating the space with the same respect and aroha as we have for the past 20 years," he said.

Edward said Collingwood Funeral Home had been proudly serving the people of Rotorua and the surrounding areas with dignity and sincerity since 2014.

"While it's an end of an era for the trust, we believe the community and family-focused nature of the service Collingwood Funeral Home provides is an appropriate fit for this warm and friendly space and it will continue the legacy this building has become known for – serving the people of Rotorua."

Sale proceeds will be invested into the trust's investment portfolio, to continue delivering funding to the community through its grants programme.

Rotorua trust's three-person operational team will relocate to facilities in the new Haupapa House office hub which is nearing completion.

Collingwood Funeral Home funeral director Todd Gower said the building's era was in keeping with the trusted, professional care the business offers.

"We're proud to take on the guardianship of this building and thank the trust for working closely with us to make this opportunity a reality."