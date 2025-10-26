He stretched things from there with the title safe when he reached Bosch Hill climb with a four-minute buffer to Bottcher and a further minute to Climo.

Nicol won in 4:46.38 with Bottcher second, 4:125 back, and Climo third a further 30sec behind.

“I can’t believe it. Coming down the creek crossing, I couldn’t stop smiling,” Nicol said.

“I didn’t have any play other than to race my own race. I ended up with a gap on Sam Shaw at 50km and went solo from there and never looked back.”

He has only been back in the country a little over two weeks, putting in some solid late preparation before freshening up last week.

The Whaka 100 miler race in Rotorua in 2024. Photo / Supplied 22 October 2025

Gray has been a highly competitive XCO rider in New Zealand since she first came to prominence as a junior. Now a qualified physiotherapist in Christchurch, her previous best was third seven years ago.

She was part of a small bunch with elite international XCO rider Amelie Makay, Laura Park and Maeve Kennedy who opened an eight minute at the halfway mark.

The Christchurch pair of Gray and Mackay, who has also recently returned from the European MTB season, edged clear at the 70km mark before Gray opened a 45 sec advantage with 20km remaining.

Mackay closed back to 30 seconds with 8km remaining, but Gray managed to stretch that nearly a minute with 5km to go, going on to win in 6:03.37. Mackay finished second 1:29 behind, with Kennedy third, 15 minutes behind the winner.

The event is part of the Southern Hemisphere’s largest mass-participation MTB event, with over 3500 participants competing over a variety of distances.

It was first staged in 2007 at the one of the sport’s global meccas of Rotorua on the renowned forest tracks in the Whakarewarewa Forest.

- Supplied content