A cochlear implant is a surgically implanted electronic device that provides a sense of sound to a person who is severely hard of hearing or profoundly deaf.
One cochlear implant implanted privately costs between $55,000 and $60,000, The Hearing House chief executive Claire Green says.
Surgery and the subsequent “switch-on” is only one part of the cochlear implant process. Clients need to learn how to use the technology and interpret the new sounds through ongoing audiology and speech and language therapy.
Loud Shirt Day is on October 18 and is the national fundraising campaign for The Hearing House and the Southern Cochlear Implant Programme – charities that have been providing specialised care to more than 2000 people with cochlear implants for the past 20 years.
Programmes and services offered by The Hearing House and the Southern Cochlear Implant Programme included assessment, cochlear implant surgery, listening and spoken language therapy, audiology, outreach programmes for regional and remote patients and whānau support and counselling services.
Supporting Loud Shirt Day
When: Friday, October 18
What: Wear your brightest outfit for a day and raise vital funds to help Kiwis who access sound through cochlear implants.