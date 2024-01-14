Armed police at a cordon on Clayton Rd in Rotorua on Sunday. Photo / Andrew Warner

A person has been charged with recklessly discharging a firearm or restricted weapon following an armed police callout in Rotorua.

Police said a call reporting an alleged disorder incident potentially involving a firearm on Clayton Rd, Pukehangi came in at 11.05am yesterday.

Police cordoned off a section of the road and witnesses reported seeing police officers with rifles in the area.

A police spokeswoman said today that one person was arrested and was due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today facing several charges.

Those included reckless discharge firearm or restricted weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, intentional damage, presenting a firearm at a person, driving while suspended and possession of a cannabis plant for supply.








