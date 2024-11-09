Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology barista students are getting into the spirit of giving this Christmas, swapping coffees for a can of food to help the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank.
Monday’s fundraiser at the tertiary institute’s Mokoia campus is part of the Rotorua Daily Post annual six-week Christmas Appeal, supported by The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM.
The appeal, which launched on Saturday, aims to collect donations of food and money to help the foodbank continue its worth through the busy holiday period and into 2025.
Toi Ohomai academic staff member Vanessa Dunn said the annual cans-for-coffee exchange gave baristas-in-training great hands-on experience.