A young boy was injured after a private fireworks party in a public park went awry. Photo / File

A youngster was airlifted to hospital after being hit in the face with fireworks in Tūrangi on Saturday night.

Tūrangi Police are disappointed that a group around Te Kapua Park, who then went into the centre of town, got out of control with children setting off fireworks dangerously, firing at each other, at gardens and buildings.

Sergeant Te Reipa Morunga of Tūrangi Police says a tree in the car park was also set alight, requiring a call out by the fire brigade.

"I know they are also disgusted in the behaviour with the risk of more fires in town that night.

"Guy Fawkes was a bit of an issue for us in the way that people were using fireworks. One of [the] kids got injured, hit in the face. It's all fun and games until someone has to go to hospital.

"The real sad thing was the number and ages of these kids around watching and participating."

He said it was quite late at night and the gathering involved children as young as 6 and 7, up to teenagers and adults.

No information was available on the seriousness of the child's injuries.

There was damage to a building, litter was left lying around the town and a dead bird was found at the base of the large tree that had caught fire.

Morunga said it was the first time there had been significant issues at Guy Fawkes in the time he had been with Tūrangi Police.

They will be working with the Taupō District Council and shopkeepers that sell fireworks and are keen to hear from other people in the town about how Guy Fawkes should be managed in the future.