Police had concerns for anyone fleeing into this area unprepared for the elements, without food and appropriate clothing. Photo / NZME

Two people accused of fleeing police in a stolen vehicle towing a trailer have been tracked through bush in the Central Plateau before being arrested.

A vehicle, a trailer it was towing, and the quad bike on the trailer had been reported stolen in the Rangitikei district on Sunday night.

Police identified the allegedly stolen vehicle on Desert Rd about 8.30am yesterday.

The vehicle fled when police signalled for it to stop and it was found abandoned near Lake Rotoraira, south of Lake Taupō on the Volcanic Loop Highway about 9am.

Police had concerns for anyone fleeing into the area unprepared for the elements, without food and appropriate clothing.

A police dog team tracked the occupants of the vehicle for two hours through bush and blackberry, supported by officers from Tūrangi, Waiouru and highway patrol.

Two people were found about 2pm.

A 35-year-old man will appear today in the Taupo Court charged with failing to remain stopped, shoplifting, receiving, burglary and a drug-related charge.

A 33-year-old woman is due to appear on Wednesday on a drug-related charge.