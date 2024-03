Police were called about 2.50am.

A car has crashed into livestock on a Bay of Plenty road this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to Pukehina Beach Rd about 2.50am

“This was a report of a car colliding with a cow/some cows. The caller advised the crash had happened around 15 minutes earlier.

“The driver was uninjured.”

The spokeswoman said there was no mention of how the cows fared.

The owner had been notified.