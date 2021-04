FILE

A car has been found on its roof in Ōhope.

A police spokeswoman said they responded to a report of a car upside down, on Kohi Point Lookout Rd, about 3am.

When police arrived, no one was in the vehicle, she said.

The spokeswoman said it appeared the car could have been there "for a while" as the engine was cold when police arrived.

Police will make inquiries with the car's registered owner.