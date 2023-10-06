Voyager 2023 media awards

Car crashes through house in Fordlands, Rotorua: ‘I think about it every day, how close it was’

Kelly Makiha
By
7 mins to read
Renea Wharekura thinks every day how lucky they are to be alive. Video / Andrew Warner

The left front indicator was next to her pillow, but when Renea Wharekura woke in “excruciating pain” with her nose bleeding, she had no idea a car had crashed into her bedroom, inches from her

