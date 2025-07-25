Advertisement
Call to use drones to tackle illegal dirt bike riding in Rotorua

By
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Rotorua resident Ryan Gray believes police with drones could be part of the solution to Rotorua's issue with illegal dirt bike activity. Video / Ryan Gray

Warfare, shark-spotting, real estate photography.

The drone has become a multi-use agent of the sky, and a Rotorua resident wants them used to fight illegal dirt bike activity plaguing the city.

However, local authorities warn the seemingly simple solution is anything but.

Rotorua Lakes Council and local

