Ruby Tui is a Bunnings Rugby Assist ambassador. Photo / Photosport

Community rugby clubs throughout Aotearoa once again have the chance to apply for Bunnings Rugby Assist.

Ten clubs will be selected to receive $30,000 of Bunnings products and materials to improve their clubrooms.

With the growth of women's rugby accelerating in communities throughout New Zealand, this year's Bunnings Rugby Assist will be dedicated to upgrading local clubrooms to be more inclusive for female rugby players.

Between 2015-20, the number of girls and women playing rugby has increased from 17,825 to 31,035. However, community clubs are struggling to provide adequate sporting facilities to meet the needs of female players.

New Zealand Rugby general manager of community rugby Steve Lancaster said: "At a local level, the women's game has real momentum and is growing in popularity. It is great to have Bunnings Warehouse on board as a partner, helping bring our club facilities up to standard, so they are meeting the needs of female participants.

"We're excited to see Bunnings Rugby Assist commit significant funding to support the women's game this year. We are proud to have a partner in Bunnings who know the important role local rugby clubs play in bringing communities together."

Bunnings NZ director Ben Camire said: "Achieving change requires commitment from many and as a proud partner of provincial and community rugby in New Zealand, it's just a small way Bunnings can lend a hand to the communities in which we operate.

New Zealand rugby legends Ruby Tui and Ian Jones have joined Rugby Assist as ambassadors to help promote the programme to the rugby community.

Tui said: "I am so happy to be on board with Bunnings Rugby Assist and am excited to see the funds go towards supporting the women's game. I am passionate about doing all I can to help our wāhine toa and build the game I love, and it's great to see Bunnings throw their support behind it too.

"I can't wait to see what we can achieve this year for women's rugby and local clubrooms in this country."

Grassroots clubs from throughout New Zealand are eligible to apply for the Bunnings Rugby Assist for the chance to receive a share of $300,000 of Bunnings products and materials. Applications opened on June 29 and close on July 29.

Bunnings Rugby Assist is an annual programme designed to help community rugby clubs build and maintain facilities that are vital to their operation.

Last year, Bunnings contributed $300,000 of products and materials to rugby clubs throughout the country to improve their facilities. The upgrades varied from refreshing changing rooms, interior and exterior painting, and new plumbing, to name a few. Local Bunnings team members joined the local community at each club to help bring the upgrades to life.

For more information on how to apply, go to: www.provincial.rugby/bunnings-rugby-assist