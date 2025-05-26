She said it shifted the financial burden to individuals, cutting into their income when many were already struggling.
“Having said that, I’m pleased 16-and 17-year-olds will now be eligible for [KiwiSaver] government and employer contributions. These young investors have the greatest advantage — time — and when it comes to investing, time is gold."
Rotorua Budget Advisory Services manager Pakanui Tuhura said it was difficult to say whether the Budget’s changes would make a significant difference for clients, as their circumstances and needs ranged widely.
What Tuhura could say was that the number of people seeking help steadily increased each year, and included working people.
A lot more people in financial difficulty were applying to withdraw their KiwiSaver contributions on hardship grounds.
“Because of the cost-of-living increases and inflation, some people are also finding it difficult to keep contributing to the scheme, which was supposed to be for retirement savings and future expenses.”
He said last year the service assisted about 900 households.
“Most of our clients are aged between 18 years and 45 years, typically most of our clients are women.”
Regarding benefit eligibility changes for young jobseekers, he said most of the service’s younger clients were living independently from their parents.
“There are bits and pieces in this Budget that will help some of our clients such as fewer prescription charges, but again, it depends on people’s financial situations and household make-up.
“This is a top-level Budget, whereas we are working with clients at a grass-roots level. I think it’s going to be a few months before we see how the impacts of this Budget shapes up.”
