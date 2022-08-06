Skilled pianist Maria Mo will be judging the event. Photo / Supplied



After two cancelled events thanks to Covid, talented musicians finally get the chance to compete for $2800 in prizes at a long-standing Rotorua scholarship competition.

The Rotorua/Taupo Branch of NZ Registered Music Teachers is running its 33rd Annual Senior $1000 Scholarship in conjunction with the Nell Trail Junior and Intermediate Music Scholarships on Saturday, August 27.

The event had to be cancelled in 2020 and last year but organisers are happy to be running the event this year at a new venue, St John's Presbyterian Church, corner of Ranolf and Victoria Sts in Rotorua.

Juniors will compete during the day from 9am to 10am, intermediate competitors will be from 10.30am to noon, and seniors will compete from 1pm to 5.15pm.

At night, the Senior Scholarship Finals Concert will be held with junior and intermediate winners opening the programme starting at 7.30pm.

Renowned pianist Maria Mo, based at Waikato University, is the adjudicator for all three levels of scholarships.

The contestants are from Rotorua and Taupo and cover the disciplines of piano, vocal and recorder. There are eight competing in the junior section (grades 1 to 3), nine in the intermediate section (grades 4 and 5) and eight vying for the senior scholarship (grades 6 to diploma level).

The prize package is a total of $2800 in cash over all three levels including the senior finalists who will by vying for the $1000 grand prize.

Tickets for the daytime sessions are door sales for $5 (cash only) and the finals tickets can be pre-bought for $20 or at the door.