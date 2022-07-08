Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Bowel cancer: Campaign launches to encourage people to use free testing kits

5 minutes to read
Howie Morrison, pictured in 2016, has lost two uncles to bowel cancer. Photo / Ben Fraser

Howie Morrison, pictured in 2016, has lost two uncles to bowel cancer. Photo / Ben Fraser

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Just half of the bowel cancer screening kits sent to Māori and 40 per cent sent to Pasifika are returned.

Now two performers are throwing their weight behind a campaign to change that.

Both Howie

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.