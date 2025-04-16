“Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

Boaties should consider cancelling Easter on-water plans

Boaties in the region are asked to consider cancelling their on-water plans this Easter weekend due to the predicted impacts of Cyclone Tam.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters said the MetService forecast for the region of heavy rain, strong winds and swells of up to 5m, created dangerous conditions for boaties.

“Conditions on the water heading into the long weekend will be rough, uncomfortable and potentially hazardous.

“We encourage skippers to check both the latest marine forecast and the weather conditions before carefully considering whether they head out or not.”

Peters said safe boating practices were vital when faced with more challenging weather.

“We want everyone to enjoy their Easter holiday, but ask that boaties make the right decision to ensure that they, and those they are responsible for, remain safe.”

Fallen trees

In the Bay of Plenty, a tree struck a car after strong winds caused it to fall on to SH5 north of Rotorua this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were called at 6am.

“There are currently no reports of any injuries to the car’s occupant/s.

SH5 is now clear between Waiohotu Rd and Galaxy Rd.

Meanwhile, a fallen tree has been reported as blocking SH29 between SH24 and Stopford Rd in Te Poi.

“A bridge on State Highway 29 east of Te Poi is blocked, after a tree fell across the bridge this morning,” a police spokesperson said.

“The tree struck a car when it fell - fortunately the driver was uninjured.

“Motorists travelling between Tauranga and Hamilton are asked to take alternative routes where possible, as the road is likely to closed for some time.”

Council warnings

Rotorua Lakes Council and Tauranga City Council were both monitoring weather conditions with staff and contractors on standby.

“If we do get heavy rain this may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly so residents living near waterways should stay alert.

“This could also cause surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions so extra care will be needed if you are on the roads.

“Be prepared and check drains at home to ensure they are clear of debris.

The council said lake weed may accumulate on Lake Rotorua shorelines.

“Rotorua Lakes Council will collaborate with Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Te Arawa Lakes Trust and Land Information NZ on a plan for removal after the weather has passed if that’s needed.

“Sometimes a change in wind conditions removes it from shorelines naturally.

“To report any weather-related issues or if you need help, please call Rotorua Lakes Council on 07 348 4199 (our lines are open 24/7).

Civil Defense’s public information officer for the Bay of Plenty, Lisa Glass, said the city has escaped any severe damage.

An advisory is in place for the Bay of Plenty, and an Orange heavy rain warning is in place but not wind, but that could change, Glass said.

“The wind is not at that threshold yet.“

Glass said drivers needed to take precautions when travelling due to the heavy traffic expected over the Easter Holidays.

“It’s a handbag plus snacks and drinks and a jumper. But size it up just in case you think your journey will take longer than first thought,” Glass said.

Because of high traffic volume, drivers need to keep an eye out for on-road debris. High winds are likely to affect vehicles on the road.

“That’s the kind of thing we just want people to be aware of.”

Windsurfer rescued

A windsurfer was rescued by Coastguard on Tauranga Harbour on Wednesday evening and boaties are being urged to avoid heading out on the water.

“At approximately 6pm this evening, Coastguard was contacted by a member of the public who had spotted a windsurfer in difficulty near Otūmoetai channel, off Beach Road,” said a Coastguard Tauranga spokesperson.

Coastguard said within minutes, 14 of their Tauranga volunteers training on their two rescue vessels nearby were on the scene and found the windsurfer.

“The conditions were choppy with strong winds. The crew took the windsurfer, who thankfully had no injuries, and their gear safely back to shore.”

The windsurfer used a mobile phone which helped Coastguard locate him.