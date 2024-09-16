Advertisement
Body found in burned car on State Highway 1, Ātiamuri: Police appeal for information

An investigation is under way after a body was found in a burning vehicle on State Highway 1 near Ātiamuri between Tokoroa and Taupō last night. Video / Dan Hutchinson

A body found in a burnt-out car between Tokoroa and Taupō last week has yet to be formally identified, police say.

The body was found in the front seat of a car that had been found on fire in a parking area off State Highway 1 at Ātiamuri, near Hatupatu’s Rock, on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said on Monday that scene and post-mortem examinations had been completed and the death was “currently being treated as unexplained”.

“As formal identification is yet to be completed we are not in a position to release further details. Inquiries remain ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Police thanked people who had provided information to help the investigation and appealed for others to come forward.

“We would like to extend our appeal for information to anyone who has not yet contacted us, or has further information not yet reported.

“If you witnessed any activity in the Hatupatu’s Rockcar park, or on State Highway 1 near the carpark Wednesday, 11 September or have any information that could assist in our investigation please get in touch.”

Investigations continue after a body was found in a burning vehicle on State Highway 1 near Ātiamuri on September 11. Photo / Dan Hutchinson
The Rotorua Daily Post asked police for more information about the case, including what caused the fire, what was known about the car and details that may assist with identification.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 7pm that day after a report of a car on fire off the highway. Once the fire was extinguished a body was found in the front seat.

Police last week wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed anything in the area from around 6pm, specifically the movements of a black Suzuki Swift.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said they received “multiple calls” to a car fire on State Highway 1 about 6.55pm.

”Upon arrival the car was well-involved in fire.”

A spokesman from the Bull Ring Tavern in Ātiamuri said he saw the burning car parked off-road as he drove past about 7.15pm.

He said the car was about 50m off the highway in a car parking area used by people visiting the nearby Hatupatu’s Rock, and a police car and a fire truck were on the scene.

In Māori legend, Hatupatu’s Rock or Te Kōwhatu o Hatupatu is a wāhi tapu site known as the place where the legendary traveller Hatupatu sought refuge inside the rock itself after being pursued by Kurungaituku.

The tavern spokesman said he regularly saw burned-out cars along this stretch of highway.

”I just assumed that someone must have torched the car. It’s going to be a huge shock for someone’s family.”

Anyone with information for police can call 105 and reference file number 240911/9238 or use the 105 website.

