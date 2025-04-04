- Heli-logging on Valley Rd concluded with Apanui School students visiting Kāhu Helicopter Services’ Black Hawk.
- The operation began January 20 to safely manage mature trees at risk of falling.
- The project is nearly complete, with final timber loads and minor traffic management expected soon.
As heli-logging work came to an end on the Whakatāne District Council forestry block on Valley Rd this week, Apanui School students got to celebrate with a visit by Kāhu Helicopter Services’ Black Hawk.
One of the Kāhu team has children at Apanui School and took the opportunity to give the students a close-up look at the helicopter and clamber around in the back before it headed out of town on its next mission.