Logging work on the forestry block began on January 20. It was considered necessary as there was a risk that the trees, which had reached maturity, could fall on their own.

The work was expected to take about four weeks. However, in mid-February, the helicopter was employed to help with the last section of trees on a steep slope, as it was the safest way to manage the operation.

The sight and sound of the Black Hawk has become a regular feature above Whakatāne over the past month.

Council community experience general manager Alexandra Pickles said the logging part of the Valley Rd tree harvest was almost complete, with the last truckloads of timber scheduled to be loaded by the end of this week.

Apanui School students get an up-close view of Kāhu Helicopters’ Sikorsky UH60 Black Hawk. Photo / Troy Baker

Valley Rd has been open for the past week, except for a partial closure on Wednesday for the final helicopter work. Minor traffic management could be in place over the next two weeks, but road users would not need to detour.

Pickles said the total cost of the project would not be known until all expenses and revenue from log sales were finalised.

