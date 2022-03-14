Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Bay principals angered at proposal to restrict international students under Year 9

5 minutes to read
Kaitao Intermediate principal Phil Palfrey. Photo / Andrew Warner

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Bay school leaders are "up in arms" about a Government proposal to prohibit enrolment of international students under Year 9.

Principals in the region say the move would have a "huge impact" on school culture

