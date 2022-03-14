Kaitao Intermediate principal Phil Palfrey. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay school leaders are "up in arms" about a Government proposal to prohibit enrolment of international students under Year 9.

Principals in the region say the move would have a "huge impact" on school culture and result in loss of revenue.

The Ministry of Education has proposed to restrict enrolment of international fee-paying primary and intermediate aged students for state, state-integrated and private schools.

It applies to both individual and tour group students under Year 9.

The ministry's consultation document states 5225 primary and intermediate-aged international students contributed more than $29 million of revenue in 2019.

This figure did not include tour group international students that stayed for up to three months.

Kaitao Intermediate principal Phil Palfrey said he believed hosting international students was a "win-win" situation for everyone involved, saying the proposed changes were "very wrong".

The school had been hosting students from China since 2018, but this was put on pause when Covid arrived.

They would have student groups from multiple different schools visit for three-week-long "study tours".

The trips provided an opportunity for cultural exchange between international and domestic students, he said.

"Our kids could show their strength in kapa haka and te ao Māori. And it was also for the international flavour it gave our kids," he said.

The decile two school could put revenue towards schools resources - purchasing sports equipment and technology for students.

"It provides equitable outcomes for our students. It is hugely beneficial to our low decile school and works very well for us."

Palfrey hoped international students would shortly be able to return to the school as the borders reopened.

"We believe very strongly we want it to continue," he said. "We are ready to go and schools in China are ready to go."

John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh Andrew Warner. Photo / Andrew Warner

John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh said the school would not be directly impacted by the proposed changes as they hosted international students from Year 9 upwards.

But he said the school "inherits" international students moving on from other contributing primary and intermediates.

"It is cutting off a potential revenue stream for secondary school."

Walsh, who was also the Schools International Education Business Association (SIEBA) board chair, described the proposal as a "blunt approach".

"It seems to me a better proposal than just a blanket ban would be to put in place regulation so the Government is satisfied pastoral care of those students is well catered for."

International students also played a role in "enriching" the world view of kiwi kids and promoting cultural awareness, he said.

"There is also a strong argument around internationalisation - particularly in a global context where we are fighting endemic racism," he said.

SIEBA executive director John van der Zwan said it would be "absolutely devastating" for the schools if enrolment restrictions were introduced.

The Waihi-based organisation supports and advocates for schools across the country that host international students.

Van der Zwan and Tauranga Intermediate principal Cameron Mitchell both agreed the discussion document lacked "any real evidence" to the claims it made.

Van der Zwan said the consultation document citing "wider migration pressures" as an issue relating to enrolment of international students was "ridiculous".

"The impact those people coming into New Zealand have on our housing and infrastructure is so small it is ridiculous. There is a lack of any real credibility or evidence to support the claims being made."

He feared overseas families would start to seek education opportunities in Canada and Australia.

"It is making us look unwelcoming and closed. New Zealand is taking the opposite approach to both of our main competitors and this is going to do serious damage."

Mitchell said any restrictions placed on enrolment would have a "huge impact" on the schools' culture.

The school's international programme has been running for the past 20 years - with many students coming from Korea, China, Japan, Thailand and Germany.

"Schools are up in arms. There is a huge amount of concern, frustration and anger at the Government," he said.

Tauranga Intermediate international director Annamieke Hart and principal Cameron Mitchell and alongside Year 8 students Seohye Park and Monique Stolz. Photo / Emma Houpt

"Schools don't understand why there should be any change when there is no evidence to support there is a problem."

Korean Times director Hyun Taek Yang said 77 per cent of Korean international students in Tauranga were aged between five and 12, he said.

Tuition fees for students attending public schools cost about $15,000 yearly.

Another $60,000 was spent on living costs between a student and their caregiver, he said.

Ministry group manager of policy Shelley Robertson said the review was requested by Education Minister Chris Hipkins and no decision had been made at this stage.

As part of the review it was looking at issues including diversion from domestic students, inequity between schools, resourcing and wider migration pressures.

The review was in line with the Government's Immigration Rebalance, which proposes change to visa and entry requirements, she said.

The consultation has ended.

Robertson said international students under Year 9 contributed to "promotion of global citizenship and the economic contributions", but most were at high decile schools and in the Auckland region.

"This creates an inequitable distribution of the educational and immediate economic benefits across school deciles and regions."

Border closures had meant schools adjusted to "reduced international revenue" during the pandemic, she said.

And to mitigate further loss in revenue students already enrolled would be able to continue their education if changes were implemented, she said.

She acknowledged proposed restrictions may have a "minor pipeline impact" for international education enrolments at secondary level.

But in 2019 only 214 primary international students continued on to secondary education in New Zealand, she said.