Bay of Plenty weather: Snowfall warning for Desert Road

MetService National weather: September 27th - 29th.

Snow could settle on Desert Rd today as temperatures drop in the North Island.

MetService has issued a road snowfall warning for Desert Rd from 2am to 3pm today.

Showers were expected to turn to snow near the summit last night, and then to lower to 700m overnight.

Snow showers should clear early this afternoon. During this time, 2 to 5cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 700m.

There is also a snowfall warning for Napier-Taupo Rd, from 11am to 3pm today.

Showers may turn to snow at the summit of the road for a time late this morning and early afternoon. During this time, 1 or 2cm of snow may fall, but little if any is expected to settle on the road.

Meanwhile, MetService's forecast for Rotorua today is mainly fine, apart from a possible morning shower. A few showers are expected this afternoon, some possibly heavy and thundery, then becoming fine this evening. The high is 13C and the low 2C.

Tauranga residents can expect mainly fine weather, apart from a possible morning shower. A few showers this afternoon, some possibly heavy and thundery, then becoming fine this evening. The forecasted high is 15C and the low 5C.