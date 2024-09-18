Bay of Plenty harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters said the council received two submissions relating to the rule change during consultation – both in support.

He confirmed it would apply to “any craft” under 6m.

Rules would not apply to surfers nor to stand-up paddle boarders if they were riding breaking waves and were attached by a leg rope or leash or other board sports as long as a wetsuit was worn.

Peters said sports groups, such as rowing clubs, could apply for exemptions.

There had been no negative feedback so far, he said.

Nationally, about 18 people a year died on recreational crafts, and Peters said this often happened close to shore on small boats.

Incidents tended to happen during rough weather or at a bar crossing, and boats were at risk of capsizing, he said.

“If you don’t have a life jacket you’re a goner.”

The bylaw review needed approval by the Ministry of Transport, which Peters said could take about six months.

Anyone found without a jacket would be fined $200. His team would lend lifejackets to those found without them until they came back ashore.

Of the 90 people who drowned last year, five were in the Bay of Plenty. The 10-year average was 7.7 drownings per year.

There were no fatalities related to boating in the region last year.

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard said the importance of a lifejacket could not be overstated.

Of the 14 watercraft-related deaths this year, 13 had not worn lifejackets.

“Wearing a lifejacket significantly increases your chances of survival, and it is a simple step that can save lives.”

He praised the regional council for its rule change and said it was a critical measure to reducing drowning fatalities.

The safety advocacy group had lobbied previous governments and transport ministers to make the rule a national one, Gerrard said.

“The numerous and varied interpretations of [the rule] have resulted in a patchwork of regional variations, creating confusion for the public regarding lifejacket requirements and water safety rules across different areas in New Zealand.

“Despite our continuous efforts, no significant changes have been made at the national level.”

Rotorua Anglers Association president Ron Cole said he always wore a lifejacket in his boat, as did others he knew.

Even members who river fished wore them in case they were to trip in the water, he said.

Modern devices tended not to be uncomfortable, and were “not seen as an imposition”.

Associate transport minister Matt Doocey said maritime law required all skippers in charge of recreational vessels to carry enough lifejackets of the right size and type for everyone on board and for them to be worn if there are situations causing danger or risks to the safety of people on board.

Many other regions had the same bylaw as would be introduced in the Bay of Plenty.

“I would recommend that if you can wear a lifejacket, you should.

“People who wear lifejackets on the water are more likely to survive if something goes wrong. I would also encourage people to carry at least two forms of communication while they are out on the water so that help can be sought if an emergency arises.”

He did not answer if the national rule would be reviewed or if there was an appetite for change.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.



