Outdoor education will “die a slow death” at Bay of Plenty school if a proposed government change goes ahead, one teacher predicts.
Education Outdoors New Zealand (EONZ) said the Ministry of Education had proposed removing outdoor education from the senior school general subject list and making it a vocational-only subject,as part of NCEA changes.
Its curriculum would be developed by new industry skills boards, set to become operational next year.
EONZ said if outdoor education became vocational only, students would not be able to use the subject towards gaining University Entrance.
The subject was about more than learning outdoor skills, with students also having opportunities to develop leadership qualities, resilience and environmental interests.
National enrolment data showed outdoor education student numbers more than doubled between 2008 and 2024, from 6549to 14,309 students.
In the Bay of Plenty/Waiariki region, enrolments tripled from 732 to 2198.
Rotorua Girls’ High School physical education/health head of faculty and outdoor education teacher Jade Northey said outdoor education provided students with opportunities and learning “far beyond” what could be offered in a traditional classroom.
She was concerned the proposed change would remove the subject for “a large proportion of students”, which was “extremely disappointing”.
The change risked “placing students into boxes” of a vocational or academic pathway.
At that age, many students were uncertain of their future and “pushing” them into one pathway risked “closing doors to opportunities which could change their lives”, she said.
“To lose outdoor education would be doing our students a huge disservice.”
Te Puke High School outdoor education teacher Matua Kurt Mastny said for the past four or five years, more than half its Year 11 students had done outdoor education. It was also popular among Year 12 and 13 students.
“When they come back from these assessments off-site … they re-engage in school a lot better, especially for those kids who are struggling with the academic subjects.”
Recently, they were at Mount Ruapehu. Some students “were not enjoying it” but afterwards understood the value of pushing themselves in difficult situations, he said.
Mastny said if OE became a vocational pathway, it would be “offered less and marginalised because it’s not going to be valued as much within schools and the community”.
At Te Puke High School, “I think it would just die a slow death”.
Students ‘less likely’ to do OE
Rotorua Lakes High School outdoor education teacher Sophie Hoskins said the school’s programme included mountain biking, rock-climbing, and connecting with natural taonga by tramping.