Bay of Plenty schools fear for outdoor education after proposed Government change

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

The NCEA plan, which suggests making outdoor education a vocational-only subject, has been criticised by some and has drawn in a petition with over 30,000 signatures.

Outdoor education will “die a slow death” at Bay of Plenty school if a proposed government change goes ahead, one teacher predicts.

Education Outdoors New Zealand (EONZ) said the Ministry of Education had proposed removing outdoor education from the senior school general subject list and making it a vocational-only subject,

