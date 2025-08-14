Bay of Plenty Rotorua Indian Association 90th jubilee celebrations in Rotorua.
In 1935 a small group of Indian settlers in Rotorua joined together for support and to preserve their culture in a new land.
This group – the Bay of Plenty Rotorua Indian Association – came together earlier this month for a night of grand celebration for the association’s 90thjubilee.
The event, held at the Equippers Church on August 2, was attended by over 450 guests including local and national dignitaries, life members and community leaders, and included a video message from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Rotorua MP Todd McClay.
The day was described as a vibrant celebration of the association’s long and rich history, dating back to 1935 when a small group of Indian settlers first formed the association to support one another and preserve their cultural heritage in Aotearoa New Zealand.
The event opened with a traditional Hindu ritual lighting of diya (lamp) and a well-wishes (formal Māori welcome) by kaumātua Kingi Biddle.
Kapa haka performances by Otonga Primary School students were followed by well-wishes from dignitaries and a cultural showcase of music, dance and storytelling representing the diversity of India’s regions.
Special recognition was given to the life members of the association, whose dedication had been instrumental in building its legacy.
Members who have served the organisation and the community for 25 years or more were acknowledged and recognised with certificates of appreciation.