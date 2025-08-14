The day was described as a vibrant celebration of the association’s long and rich history, dating back to 1935 when a small group of Indian settlers first formed the association to support one another and preserve their cultural heritage in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The event opened with a traditional Hindu ritual lighting of diya (lamp) and a well-wishes (formal Māori welcome) by kaumātua Kingi Biddle.

Kapa haka performances by Otonga Primary School students were followed by well-wishes from dignitaries and a cultural showcase of music, dance and storytelling representing the diversity of India’s regions.

Special recognition was given to the life members of the association, whose dedication had been instrumental in building its legacy.

Members who have served the organisation and the community for 25 years or more were acknowledged and recognised with certificates of appreciation.

Bay of Plenty Rotorua Indian Association president Shashi Patel said the jubilee was not just a celebration of their past, it was a reaffirmation of their values – unity, service and cultural pride.

“We honour those who came before us and commit ourselves to continuing their work with integrity and purpose.”

The dignitaries acknowledged the vital role the association played in Rotorua’s multicultural community.

“The Indian Association has been a shining example of how to celebrate culture while contributing meaningfully to the wider Rotorua community.”

Following the cultural programme, the guests were treated to a delectable dinner with mouth-watering Indian cuisine and sweets.

The evening concluded with live music and dancing.

The association continues to organise events such as Holi, Diwali, International Yoga Day and Indian Independence Day, fostering inclusion and understanding across cultures.

With the success of the 90th jubilee, the association said it was looking forward to its centenary with renewed passion and community spirit.

BOPRIA extended heartfelt thanks to all attendees, sponsors, volunteers and supporters who made the jubilee a memorable event.

