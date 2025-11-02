Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Bay of Plenty flood risk: Research shows almost 63,000 residents live in exposed areas

Megan Wilson
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Flooding at Waihī Beach in May 2023. Photo / Alex Cairns

Flooding at Waihī Beach in May 2023. Photo / Alex Cairns

Almost 63,000 Bay of Plenty residents live in locations exposed to flooding from “one-in-100-year” rainfall events, new research led by Earth Sciences New Zealand reveals.

This number could increase to 72,500 with a further 3C of warming.

Researchers modelled scenarios on the current climate and with an additional 3C of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save