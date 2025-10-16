Flooding in the Bay of Plenty.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council has secured more than $9 million in Government co-investment to support nearly $15.2 million worth of flood protection upgrades across the region.

The funding, allocated through the Before the Deluge programme and drawn from the $1.2 billion Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF), will cover up to 60% of the costs for four major projects aimed at boosting climate resilience and safeguarding communities from increasingly severe weather events.

Regional council chief executive Fiona McTavish said in a statement this funding would help deliver essential upgrades, while remaining future-focused in the face of climate change.

“Flood protection infrastructure is our first line of defence against increasingly frequent and severe weather events.

“Investing upfront in resilience is far more cost-effective than responding to the impacts after the fact. These projects are about protecting lives, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure, and ensuring our communities are equipped to adapt to a changing climate.”