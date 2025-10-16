Bay of Plenty Regional Council has secured more than $9 million in Government co-investment to support nearly $15.2 million worth of flood protection upgrades across the region.
The funding, allocated through the Before the Deluge programme and drawn from the $1.2 billion Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF), will cover upto 60% of the costs for four major projects aimed at boosting climate resilience and safeguarding communities from increasingly severe weather events.
Regional council chief executive Fiona McTavish said in a statement this funding would help deliver essential upgrades, while remaining future-focused in the face of climate change.
“Flood protection infrastructure is our first line of defence against increasingly frequent and severe weather events.
“Investing upfront in resilience is far more cost-effective than responding to the impacts after the fact. These projects are about protecting lives, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure, and ensuring our communities are equipped to adapt to a changing climate.”
The remaining costs will be funded primarily through rivers and drainage scheme targeted rates.
This latest round of projects includes:
Rangitāiki-Tarawera Rivers Scheme: $5.2m total project cost, with $3.12m co-investment. Includes upgrades to stopbanks and canals across several river sections at Kōkōhinau, the Tarawera River, and the Rangitāiki River and canals.
Whakatāne-Tauranga Rivers Scheme: $4.4m total project cost, with a $2.64m co-investment. Includes upgrades to Whakatāne canals, Trident stopbank and Awatapu area.
Kaituna Catchment Control Scheme: $3.3m total project cost, with a $1.98m co-investment. Focused on erosion protection works along the Ohineangaanga Stream.
Ōpōtiki township flood protection infrastructure: $2.3m total project cost, with $1.38m co-investment. Includes stopbank upgrades around Duke St West and State Highway 2 works, with delivery by Ōpōtiki District Council.
This latest round of co-investment follows the Government’s commitment to invest in the resilience and economic prosperity of the regions through its RIF.
In 2024, $101.1m was allocated to 42 flood resilience projects nationwide, of which the regional council was the successful recipient of $20m for three major projects.
McTavish said these projects were a priority for the organisation and were a key part of the regional council’s long-term resilience strategy.
Following the funding announcement, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said the approved funding for these four Bay of Plenty flood resilience projects would help protect more than 5000 houses and around 20,000ha.
Funding from the RIF would contribute $9.12m towards priority projects in the region, which would protect more than $5 billion of capital value during severe weather. The Bay of Plenty Regional Council is co-funding up to $6.08m towards the projects.
“With eight major rivers throughout the region and a warm, wet climate, we know that Bay of Plenty is not immune to the perils of extreme weather events,” Jones said.
He said the funding would go towards strengthening and raising stopbanks, installing erosion-resistant materials such as rock and sheet piling, replacing or upgrading culverts and floodgates, and improving drainage and seepage management across the Whakatāne River, Ohineangaanga Stream, Rangitāiki-Tarawera Rivers scheme, and the Ōpōtiki township.
“The four projects will contribute to the protection of a mix of residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and municipal assets, including roads, rail, bridges, schools, and energy infrastructure.”