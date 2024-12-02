“The three biggest fires in the last month caused a considerable amount of damage to the community and the environment.

“These were a scrub fire at Te Kaha on November 13, a vegetation fire which got into orchards in Te Puna on November 21 and a fast-moving slash fire in the Purataru-Rapuke Forest on November 27.”

The Te Puna fire devastated the owners of a citrus tree nursery causing more than $300,000 in damage.

A restricted fire season meant anyone who wanted to light an open-air fire would need to obtain a permit first, which could be applied for at checkitsalright.nz.

“This spring has been a particularly dry season for the Bay of Plenty so far, which means heightened fire risk as we head into the beginning of summer,” Maunder said.

“We haven’t had a lot of rain, and what we have had isn’t making much difference to the dry conditions.

“We still have a lot of warm winds, which is making the vegetation even drier. The forecast for the next couple of weeks looks to be more of the same.”

The Bay of Plenty had about 500,000 hectares of commercial forestry and more than one million hectares of Department of Conservation land.

Bay of Plenty District Manager Jeff Maunder. Photo / NZME

These areas were mostly surrounded by grasses and scrub which could transfer fires rapidly to forested areas.

“The Bay of Plenty attracts many visitors to its beaches and towns over the summer, and we’re calling on everyone to be vigilant with fire or engaging in activities which could create sparks,” Maunder said.

“If you’re starting to plan a fire, always go to checkitsalright.nz to see if you need to apply for a permit, and if it is safe to light a fire, and then follow the advice provided.”