Effluent ponding from a travelling irrigator at Nomar Farms Ltd's dairy farm in Powdrell Rd, Whakatane, in November 2023. Photo / BOP Regional Council

That drain joins the Kopeopeo Canal at the farm’s northern boundary and flows into the Orini Canal 7km downstream, which flows into the Whakatāne River about 1.5km from its river mouth.

Sergent told the officer that McLeod, who manages the farm’s effluent discharge, was in Australia, but had fixed an issue with the hydrant two days earlier.

A council officer spoke to McLeod and Sergent three weeks after the discharge. Sergent said she did not change anything with the effluent pumps after McLeod set them up.

McLeod said he found no issues with the irrigator, hydrant, or elbow when he checked them on his return from Australia.

The discharge breached an abatement notice issued on October 25, 2017 after effluent was discovered flowing overland from a travelling irrigator to a swale drain.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s lawyer, Hayley Sheridan, said this was “highly careless” offending which warranted a $70,000 to $80,000 fine starting point.

She said one of the irrigator’s nozzles was “too large”, there had been a lack of monitoring of the irrigator, and the effluent system had no fail-safe devices.

There were high levels of faecal coliforms and E.coli in the drain, and discharges of this nature contributed cumulatively to degradation of groundwater, surface water, and the Whakatāne River estuary.

“Increased bacteria entering waterways results in an increased risk of exposure to pathogens for the whole downstream catchment.”

Nomar Farms’ lawyer Isabelle Kwek said the volume of the discharge was “not known” and a fine starting point of $40,000 was appropriate.

The discharge was “unlikely to have had any measurable ecological impact on the surrounding environment”, which was not sensitive and “already of low drain water quality”.

Kwek characterised her client’s offending as “an unfortunate failure to carry out the required short-interval monitoring” rather than an extended failure to monitor the irrigator.

Environment Court Judge Sheena Moana Tepania convicted and fined Nomar Farms Ltd for unlawful dairy effluent discharge in November 2023.

Judge Tepania said this was “highly careless” offending by Nomar Farms, given its compliance history and a “lack of robust” processes for maintaining and supervising the irrigator in McLeod’s absence.

Tepania found there were “adverse environmental effects” from significant ponding and over-irrigation that “must have spanned some days”, and the cumulative degradation of the Kopeopeo Canal and Whakatāne River.

She fined Nomar Farms $48,750, plus court costs and solicitor fees of $113, and ordered 90% of the fine to be paid to the regional council.

