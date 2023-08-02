Bay of Plenty police were called to two burglaries on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

Two people have been arrested after two Bay of Plenty burglaries, with police looking for a third suspect.

Police said one offender smashed the door to gain entry to a store on State Highway 30, Lake Rotoma, around 1.30am on Monday, and stole food, drinks and a cash register.

The three men drove to a store on The Strand in Whakatāne around 5am, where police alleged they stole clothing, jewellery and accessories.

Two men, aged 17 and 18, were found on Onslow St around 11am Monday and taken into custody, the spokesman said.

Alleged stolen items were found.

Inquiries were ongoing to find the third alleged offender.