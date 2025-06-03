Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Bay of Plenty is included in a swathe of fresh weather watches and warnings issued across the country this morning.

Several regions are being warned to brace for a cold blast in the coming days and the wild weather is set to bring thunderstorms, heavy rain, snow and strong winds today and into tomorrow.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the Bay of Plenty region, east of Whakatāne, from 8pm tonight through to 6am Thursday.

MetService said the area could expect 120mm to 150mm of rain with thunderstorms possible.