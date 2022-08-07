Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Bay of Plenty beneficiaries increase by 40 per cent over five years as recruiters struggle

5 minutes to read
Thomas Coughlan sits down with National leader Christopher Luxon to discuss the Reserve Bank and the cost of living crisis. Video / Mark Mitchell

Thomas Coughlan sits down with National leader Christopher Luxon to discuss the Reserve Bank and the cost of living crisis. Video / Mark Mitchell

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

The number of beneficiaries in the Bay of Plenty has increased by about 40 per cent over the past five years, Ministry of Social Development data has revealed.

It comes as a recruitment agency says

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.