Pearl Kitchen Cafe in Papamoa. Photo / Pearl Kitchen

In the Bay of Plenty we are spoiled for choice when it comes to cafes and eateries. Our area is a foodie's dream. While reporter Shauni James hasn't managed to make her way around every dining option (yet - it's something she is willing to give a shot), she shares just a few of her favourites that others may want to check out too.

Inside AvGas Cafe and Bar. Photo / Supplied

Classic Flyers AvGas Café & Bar - Tauranga

The AvGas Cafe and Bar is a delicious and fun outing, especially for families who have kids (small and big) with a love for aeroplanes and aircraft.

You can grab a yummy bite to eat either before or after checking out the Classic Flyers Aviation Museum.

The portion sizes are great and there is something for everyone, with all ranges of appetite covered.

Whether you're ready to tackle a full breakfast, want go a bit lighter with a gourmet salad, are a bit peckish for a freshly cooked pastry, or are craving for a sweet treat, something on the menu is bound to catch your eye.

And of course, there is a range of drinks to choose from including New Zealand wines, beer and more.

Popular breakfast items are the Eggs Benedict and Classic Big Breakfast.

The exterior area of Eastwood Cafe. Photo / Andrew Warner

Eastwood Cafe - Scion, Rotorua

Eastwood Cafe is certainly impressive and unique.

The large building is gorgeous, located at Scion Research (end of Titokorangi Drive, formerly Longmile Rd), with a great outdoor space and outdoor seating.

The cafe has an airy, open and modern feel to it, and the plants and wooden beams will have nature lovers feeling right at home.

From enticing cabinet food to a menu with plenty of options, you are spoiled for choice.

Inside Eastwood Cafe. Photo / Andrew Warner

And then of course there's the pizza, cooked in a wood-fired oven and a favourite of those who frequent the cafe.

The pizza I tried there was delicious and was gobbled up quickly - highly recommend.

And the best part? You can pop over to Whakarewarewa Forest next door and walk it off if you overindulge.

Outside area of Dynasti Cafe. Photo / Andrew Warner

Cafe Dynasti - Ngongotahā

If you are heading through or taking a trip to Ngongotahā, take a moment to stop by and get a bite to eat at Cafe Dynasti.

This cafe has a cute, cottage-style look to it, while still being fresh, modern and elegant.

There's a lovely outdoor area to enjoy your delectables (with some beautiful creative outdoor art pieces) but the inside area is just as lovely to sit down and enjoy food.

It's full of simple, old-fashioned cafe food where you just can't go wrong, and the last time I was there another lady was singing the delicious food's praises - so it's verified.

Inside Ngongotahā's Dynasti Cafe. Photo / Andrew Warner

Their rosti stack and mushroom filo are a couple of customer favourites.

This cute, friendly cafe is certainly one not to miss.

Inside the Arts Village Cafe. Photo / Andrew Warner

Arts Village Cafe - Rotorua

The Arts Village Cafe is a cosy place to stop and enjoy a bite to eat or a cuppa. It's also the perfect cafe to take a notebook and spend some time writing, drawing or working on other creative endeavours while enjoying a coffee and food. The cafe is adorned with great art pieces, giving it an inspirational and quirky feel.

There is some outdoor seating, and you could even delight in a picnic without having to make anything yourself, as there is plenty of lawn space to settle down on and enjoy food and drink.

The Arts Village Cafe's back outdoor seating. Photo / Andrew Warner

There's something for everyone on this cafe's menu, especially with its addition of keto options. Word has it the Mount Ngongotaha Stack is a popular choice.

Don't forget to take a wander through the Arts Village afterwards.

Pearl Kitchen Cafe in Papamoa. Photo / Pearl Kitchen

Pearl Kitchen - Pāpāmoa

In the heart of Coast Boulevard in early Pāpāmoa, Pearl Kitchen is a contemporary, stylish eatery, and is often bustling and full of life.

It was one I used to frequent a lot (and I mean a lot) during my days travelling to Pāpāmoa, as the tasty food and relaxed atmosphere are too good to pass by.

Whether you want to grab a quick coffee with a friend or take your family there for a meal; whether you want to nestle up at indoor seating or enjoy your meal in the outdoor area, you're bound to walk away full and cheerful.

With a pretty bold menu, there's plenty to choose from. Customer favourites include the blackened fish taco which comes on slaw, and the Eggs Benedict on a homemade rosti along with bacon.

Wood-fired food is a part of the Pearl Kitchen menu. Photo / Pearl Kitchen

Sharon Wallace, Rotorua president for the Restaurant Association of New Zealand, said it was important to continue to support local because customers were the bread and butter of cafes and eateries.

"I know the Bay of Plenty hospitality industry is passionate about what they do and passionate about people."

She said the current times were hard on people, but positivity was key.

The Restaurant Association of New Zealand had put out valuable information for its members pertaining to the Covid-19 scenario of its site, she said.

According to Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment data, the electronic card transaction expenditure for food and beverage serving services in Destination Rotorua's area was $2.4 million in November.

In November 2020 this expenditure was at $3.4m and November 2019 was $3m.

For the Tourism Bay of Plenty area it shows the electronic card transaction expenditure for food and beverage serving services was $7.2m in November 2021.

In the same month of 2020 this expenditure was $8.6m and in November 2019 was $7.4m.