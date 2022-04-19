Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Baby's birth no excuse for lighter sentence for gang-linked drug-dealing Rotorua mum

3 minutes to read
Sterling Stephens appeared in the Rotorua District Court on a range of drug dealing charges. Photo / NZME

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist

A drug-addicted drug-dealing mum who gave birth to her third daughter in prison tried to get her jail sentence reduced by saying her baby's birth has given her motivation to change.

But Judge Eddie Paul

