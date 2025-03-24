Advertisement
Auckland religious leader used secret video of Rotorua sexual assault to blackmail victim

Auckland man Uwais Ahmed was sentenced in the Rotorua District Court this month to seven years and seven months' imprisonment.

  • Uwais Abdirahman Ahmed was jailed for sexually abusing a man, filming it, then using the video to blackmail the victim.
  • The victim addressed Ahmed in court, calling him ‘a small, weak, disgusting man’.
  • Judge Paul Geoghegan said the offending was premeditated and Ahmed showed no remorse.

An Auckland religious leader used a secret video of him sexually assaulting a man in Rotorua to blackmail the victim for months.

Uwais Abdirahman Ahmed, 42, threatened his victim, telling him not to call police because he was an influential man with connections.

Ahmed has been jailed for

