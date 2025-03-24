Ahmed was sentenced after a jury last year found him guilty of eight charges.

These included two each of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault, and one each of inducing an indecent act, making an intimate visual recording, blackmail and failing to carry out the obligations of a search.

Members of Ahmed’s family and community representatives from Auckland were present in court for the sentencing.

Ahmed asked if the sentencing could go ahead in closed court without his supporters listening – a request Judge Paul Geoghegan declined.

Ahmed is listed as chairman of the Mount Roskill-based New Zealand Islamic Cultural Trust on the Charities Register. The trust website is no longer live. NZME has repeatedly attempted to contact the trust and two lawyers for Ahmed would not comment regarding the trust.

Spa pool meeting

Judge Geoghegan said Ahmed approached the victim at the Polynesian Spa in December 2020 and got his phone number to discuss arranging a private tour with friends on a return visit.

The victim wanted to introduce Ahmed to a friend working in that sector.

Polynesian Spa in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

When the pair met up in Rotorua the next month, Ahmed requested they go for a private chat but sexually assaulted the man once they were parked.

Judge Geoghegan said the fearful man “effectively froze, as many victims of sexual offending regularly do in those circumstances”. Ahmed forced the man to do sexual acts, which the man tried to stop – unaware Ahmed was also taking videos.

A few weeks later, Ahmed messaged the man on Snapchat asking for intimate photos. Those requests were declined.

Ahmed then sent a copy of the secret video and threatened if he didn’t send intimate photos, he would send it to the man’s friends.

This continued for several months until the man went to police.

In February 2022, police searched Ahmed’s home but he refused to give passwords to his mobile phones.

Victim saw ‘no way out’

The victim spoke in court, saying Ahmed’s offending caused him to suffer self-harm, depression and anxiety, and impacted his relationships with others.

“You Mr Ahmed abused me, took advantage of my fear and sexually abused me without my consent.”

He said even without being vocal or physical, it had been clear he was not comfortable and did not want the sexual contact.

He said the pain he endured had been etched into his skin, heart and mind.

While he tried to push the memory away it continued, with months of blackmail and threats.

“I complied because I saw no way out.”

He said he eventually found the courage to end the daily suffering and went to police.

“I recall you saying you are a very strong and influential man with many contacts and that it would be unwise for not only me but my family.”

The victim turned to Ahmed and said: “Who is the strong one now? Where I’m standing you are small, weak. This is who you are, a small, weak, disgusting man who preys on younger males to fulfil your sick, monstrous desires.”

He told Ahmed “you are a threat to society” and hoped he never hurt another person the same way.

Judge praises victim’s courage

Judge Geoghegan said victims often feared what people thought of them if they disclosed what happened.

“In this case, the victim decided to do something about it. That was a courageous move on his part.”

Judge Geoghegan said Ahmed showed no remorse because he claimed he was wrongfully detained and accused.

Kris Bucher, acting for the Crown, sought a sentencing starting point of eight years' prison. Ahmed’s lawyer, Mark Jepson, said it should be six years.

Judge Geoghegan agreed with Bucher that the secret recording elevated the offending.

“You [Ahmed] added to the indignity and violation of the offending by making a recording and then you have used that for … blackmail."

He said the offending was premeditated as Ahmed drove to Rotorua with this objective.

From a starting point of eight years’ prison, the judge gave a 5% discount for Ahmed having no prior convictions. There was no evidence to support claims of good character.

Ahmed’s final sentence was seven years and seven months in jail.

His new lawyer, Nick Chisnall, indicated to the Rotorua Daily Post on Monday this week that an appeal against the conviction and sentence was planned.

The High Court at Rotorua had not received an appeal application, a spokesperson said.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.