Ironman 70.3 athletes (left to right) Rebecca Clarke, Hannah Berry, Jack Moody, Mike Phillips and Charlie Quin prepare for the half Ironman.

Taupō is brimming with anticipation for the weekend’s Ironman events, and none more so than the elite athletes participating in the Ironman 70.3 event.

The half Ironman event kicks off early in the morning with a 1.9km swim in Lake Taupō, followed by a 90km cycle and a 21.1km run.

The full event will follow, which will see competitors swim 3.8km, bike 180km and run 42.2km.

Top male seed Jack Moody is happy to be in Taupō, fresh from third place in Ironman Australia and second place in Ironman 70.3 in Oregon this year.

With the last Ironman 70.3 event in 2019, “it’s pretty exciting to be back here racing”. “[It’s] a beautiful swim in the lake. It’s a pretty iconic swim, pretty well renowned around the world to swim in a lake like this.”

Reigning Ironman 70.3 champion Hannah Berry was also pleased to be competing just a couple of hours from her Mount Maunganui home.

“I’ve been training around Taupō because it really is a beautiful place, a nice place to train.”

Australian Charlie Quin recently placed second at the Ironman 70.3 Melbourne, and was looking forward to his first New Zealand event in Taupō.

“It’s a lovely place, the scenery is amazing and I can’t wait to have a look around once the race is finished.”

Hailing from the Gold Coast, however, meant that he’s had to adjust for the weather.

“It’s freezing ... it’s a shock to the system”.

Rebecca Clarke, who achieved a top-20 finish in this year’s Ironman World Championships, was a bit more philosophical about Saturday’s weather forecast.

“It’s our job, so we get out there and take what the day gives us.”

The athletes concurred that the Taupō crowd was a real highlight of the course.

Moody said the atmosphere was always great.

“You get all the crowd support as you come back through town. It is quite a special race ... it’s pretty cool.”

Rebecca Clarke said that, even in tough moments, the crowd helps to get the athletes through it.

“There’s just so many people around the town and along the lakefront. It’s really good support the whole way.”

After a tumultuous few years with Covid lockdowns and travel restrictions, the athletes were happy to be back and competing globally. However, Berry noted, “there’s nothing like racing in New Zealand.”