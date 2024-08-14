“I know how expensive bikes are and I know that there’s a lot of kids out there who want to get into mountain biking or biking but they can’t afford a bike.
“I’m hoping that Glenbrae and me together can make this project grow and hopefully we can help a lot of kids and promote activity outside the house.
“BMX are really good for students, they can ride them everywhere - maybe not on the trails, but they can ride it from home to school and enjoy the parks with this bike.”
Bigger bikes took the residents about three hours to fix and all bikes were given “a full service”, Lumapas said.
The end result was something he is proud to share with others.
“It’s not as good as new but at least it’s really functional and all of the broken stuff will be replaced,” Lumapas said.
Jay said Lumapas sharing his knowledge with residents has also been a gift to Arvida Glenbrae and residents have donated their old tools for the cause.
She said upcycling and planning for Christmas gave the residents a chance to engage with the community and socialise with each other.
Retirees in the Rotorua community were welcome to join Arvida Glenbrae residents and Jay said supporting Lumapas was about connecting with the wider Rotorua community. Finished bicycles would be donated to local charities at Christmas.
“Traditionally we’ve always donated to the Food Bank, Salvation Army, and the Women’s Refuge,” Jay said.