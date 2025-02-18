New Zealand's connectivity issues are in the spotlight and Huntly Power Station stocks up to prevent winter shortfall.

An official mayoral painting of Kawerau Mayor Faylene Tunui has been revealed via social media.

Papamoa-based contemporary artist Mr G Hoete recently posted a video and photo of himself walking into the Kawerau District Council chambers to present the painting to Tunui in person.

He said he had been honoured to be approached to paint the mayoral portrait for the mayor of his old hometown.

“Was an honour to meet her again to present the portrait to her in person, had a good catch up and kōrero, she is extremely humble, and passionately serves her hapori and people.”