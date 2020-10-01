The Rotorua Night Market returns tonight after a break of almost a month.

Rotorua Lakes Council said today the market would be under way this evening at its usual location on Tutanekai St and the first time operating under the new canopy of lights.

Since the first lockdown in March, Food Truck Thursday operated twice on May 28 and June 11.

The full market traded in the first level 2 period during August. This will be the first market since September 6.

The council said tonight's market was at full capacity with regular vendors and a couple of new ones.

People are asked to follow the usual Covid 19 guidelines, stay home if sick, wash hands regularly, keep physically distanced from people you don't know where possible and use the Covid tracing app.

There will be hand sanitiser and QR codes available at the market.