Hawkins Construction has been awarded a $17.44 million contract to transform the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre.

Rotorua Lakes Council said resource and building consents have been granted and construction would start next week.

"A great deal of work" was done to ensure as much of the sub-contract workforce as possible was local, the council said. This resulted in almost 80 per cent of the expected trade contracts providing jobs for locals.

Council group operations manager Jocelyn Mikaere said the contract marked an exciting stage of what would be a transformational redevelopment.

"Over the next 18 months this project will deliver a building that showcases the heritage and cultural identity here in Rotorua.

"We have a performance-ready community full of talented and amazingly gifted people and there is a real opportunity to grow and support a major new local industry that will create real economic development and growth.

"The centre will be restored and rejuvenated and we look forward to returning this taonga to our community," she said.

The construction phase, follows completion of a detailed business plan for the redevelopment, the design process, a range of building condition investigations, pre-construction enabling works and consultation with local performing arts stakeholders.

Construction of the Sir Howard Morrison Centre is expected to be finished by November 2021. Photo / Supplied

Construction was expected to be finished by November 2021, followed by final fit-out and commissioning.

The completed facility was expected to reopen about February 2022.

Hawkins general manager central Peter McCawe said his team was eager to get going.

"Work starting on the site will be another important milestone and a positive signal for Rotorua's economy. This project will be a landmark for the city and one we are very proud to be part of."

Once complete, the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre will have the only 1000-seat theatre in the Central North Island.

Additional facilities within the centre will include a flexible black box theatre seating up to 300 people, a warm and welcoming foyer, a new cafe, bar and courtyard area, and multi-purpose studios for workshops, rehearsals and recording.

Acoustics, air conditioning systems and theatre services will all be upgraded, the number of toilets will be increased and accessibility enhanced.